Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 11, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 12:08 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was approved:

• Resolution 2021-2, a resolution acknowledging Nebraska Department of Roads requirements for the temporary use of the state highway system for special events

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:10 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: May 26, 2021

ZNEZ