Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

May 3, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• April regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 93.49; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.45; The Elgin Review, print, 53.08; APPEARA, su, 50.92; AMGL, se, 7450.00; Eakes, su, 338.27; Lordemann Ins, ins, 26471.00; Northeast NE Economic Development District, dues, 859.30; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 144.30; Antelope County Historical Society, donation, 100.00; Prudential, retirement, 494.71; US Treasury, tax, 2336.24; Payroll, 1809.60

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2184.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 939.32; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.29; Elgin One Stop, su, 41.02; Hometown Station, su, 105.50; The Elgin Review, print, 60.00; Bomgaars, su, 204.99; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 4721.49; Black Hills Energy, se, 90.34; Payroll, 1319.14

WATER: ERPPD, se, 641.79; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.28; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.63; NE Public Health Lab, test, 18.00; The Elgin Review, print, 590.83; Nebraska Rural Water Association, dues, 150.00; Kaitlyn Dozler, rtn dep, 38.08; Sargent Drilling, rpr, 956.25; US Post Office, su, 26.75; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 27.76; To Kaitlyn Dozler Acct, on acct, 61.92; Payroll, 2638.31

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 757.09; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.15; Midwest Labs, test, 204.10; Elgin One Stop, su, 3.99; GPM, rpr, 412.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 22.94; Payroll, 1012.01

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 150.27; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.55; APPEARA, su, 50.92; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 11136.00; ECHO Group, Inc, su, 45.50; Black Hills Energy, se, 286.22

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; The Elgin Review, print, 216.00; US Post Office, su, 6.45

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4833.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 61.33; In The Swim, su, 895.94; Arnold Pool Company, su, 1502.13; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 29.75; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.25; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 180.49; Erik Peterson, rtn fee, 220.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 8.02; Payroll, 307.13

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 62.05; Great Plains Communications, se, 179.69; Amazon, bks, 70.96; Biblionix, su, 700.00; Barbara Bode, su, 62.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 78.91; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50; Elgin Baseball Boosters, donation, 1500.00

RESCUE UNIT: Corner Service & Tire, se, 190.95; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 1183.13; Emergency Medical Products, su, 465.65; Jessica Pelster, su, 7.44; Echo Electric, su, 235.60; Casey’s General Store, su, 8.11; Quick Med Claims, se, 18.84; Elgin One Stop, su, 70.00

• Insurance renewal

• Special designated liquor license for class reunion on July 17, 2021

• Resolution No. 2021-1, Calling Swimming Pool Bonds, Series 2016

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 660 the three different days

• Ordinance 660 passed and adopted

• Entering into Closed Session at 7:55 p.m.• Returned to Open Session at 8:04 p.m. with no action taken

• Signing rental agreement with St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association for ball fields

• Hire Kristina Guthard, Emma Lordemann, and Miranda Ahrendt as full-time lifeguards and Allyson Selting, Elizabeth Selting, Harlie Bode, Theanna Dunn, Brenna Martinsen, and Erin Schwager as part-time lifeguards

• Pool opening on Sunday, May 30, 2021

• $0.50 per hour increase for returning summer employees

• Epoxy floor at the park bathhouse

• Building permits: Cole Haddix, Tony Getzfred, Andrew Childers, Ball Association

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Adding crosswalk on Highway 14

• Sewer issues at 106 Moccasin Street

• Library addition

• Pool painting is complete

• Discuss meters with the Cities of Neligh, Albion, and Clearwater

• Prohibited dogs

• 2.5 dumpsters collected during community cleanup day

• Hazardous waste cleanup

• Hydrant at Well-77

• Surplus equipment

• Tornado siren test scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m.

• Fence ordinance

• Unregistered dogs

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021

Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:17 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: May 12, 2021

