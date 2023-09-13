Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 6, 2023

The Elgin City Council met for the 2023-2024 budget hearing on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., pursuant to published notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• 2023-2024 budget

Budget hearing adjourned at 7:22 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: September 13, 2023

