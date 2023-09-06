Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 1, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

Submit the Nebraska Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant application for new playground equipment at the City Park

Resolution 2023-2, a resolution on acquisition or development for outdoor recreation

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:09 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: September 6, 2023

