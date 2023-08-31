Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
August 23, 2023
The Elgin City Council met for a budget workshop on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.
Council President Dvorak called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner. Mayor Schmitt was absent.
The following agenda item was discussed:
• 2023-2024 budget
Budget workshop adjourned at 9:21 p.m.
Mayor Mike Schmitt
City Clerk Kristin L. Childers
