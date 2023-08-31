Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 23, 2023

The Elgin City Council met for a budget workshop on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Council President Dvorak called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner. Mayor Schmitt was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• 2023-2024 budget

Budget workshop adjourned at 9:21 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

