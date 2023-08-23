Proceedings – District #45 Board of Education

WHEELER CENTRAL

DISTRICT #45 Board of

Education August Budget Amendment Hearing

August 14, 2023

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Budget Amendment Hearing was held August 14, 2023. Chairperson Freouf called the meeting to order at 8:01 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following members present: Andrew Smith, Jessie Swick, Adam Freouf, and Dennis Derner. Absent: Drew Kasselder and Zach Wright. Smith made a motion to excuse the absence of Drew Kasselder and Zach Wright. Seconded by Swick. Roll call vote: Smith – aye, Freouf – aye, Swick – aye, and Derner – aye. Motion carried. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Chairperson Freouf welcomed the visitors.

Member Zach Wright was welcomed by the board at this time.

Mr. Kluver presented and explained the reasoning behind the proposal of amending the 2022-2023 budget.

Smith made a motion to approve the 2022-2023 Budget Amendment as presented. Wright seconded. Roll call vote: Wright – aye, Smith – aye, Freouf – aye, Swick – aye, Derner – aye. Motion carried.

Swick made a motion to adjourn. Seconded by Derner. All in favor – aye. Hearing adjourned at 8:08 p.m.

PUBLISH: August 23, 2023

