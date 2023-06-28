Proceedings – District #45 Board of Education

DISTRICT #45 BOARD OF EDUCATION

June Meeting

June 18, 2023

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Regular Board Meeting was held June 18, 2023. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 8:01 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Andrew Smith, Drew Kasselder, Zach Wright, and Jessie Swick. Absent: Adam Freouf and Dennis Derner. Smith made a motion to excuse the absence of Adam Freouf and Dennis Derner. Seconded by Swcik. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Wright made the motion to approve the consent agenda as presented. Seconded by Smith. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye. Motion carried.

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, Tech Supply; Maintenance Supply, $236.94; BOONE CO HEALTH CENTER, Transportation Labs, $220.00; BROAD REACH, Media Supply, $231.56; BURWELL TRIBUNE, Publishing, $20.25; CONSTRUCTION RENTAL INC, Maintenance Supply, $99.00; COUNTRY CLINICS, Transportation Labs, $195.00; COUNTRY PARTNERS, Maintenance Supply, $601.30; DAS STATE ACCTG – CENTRAL FINANCE, OCIO, $1,437.92; EDGHILL MOTORS, Maintenance Supply, $136.95; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT #8, Employee Training, $240.00; ELGIN REVIEW, Publishing, $244.09; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, Copier Lease, $1,063.74; GROCERY KART, HAL Supply, $78.67; GUGGENMOS, KELLY, Transportation Fuel, $75.25; HEMINGFORD PUBLIC SCHOOLS, Distance Learning, $1,350.00; HONORBOUND IT, Network, $300.00; HUBEL WELDING & IRON, Secondary Supply, $56.24; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, Secondary Supply, $455.74; KLUVER, MICHELLE, Transportation Driving, $16.00; KNLV RADIO, Publishing, $165.00; KSB SCHOOL LAW, Legal Service, $1,250.00; LOUP VALLEY R.P.P.D., Electricity, $3,775.11; MCI, Phone Service, $116.24; MECA SPORTSWEAR, District Supply, $329.80; MIDWEST BUS REPAIR, Transportation Repairs, $893.10; MIDWEST PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT, Maintenance, $260.50; MSM ENTERPRISES, LLC, OT Services, $632.90; NE COUNCIL SCHOOL ADMIN, Supt Dues & Fees, $535.00; NE SAFETY CENTER, Transportation Fees, $100.00; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM., Professional Conference, $300.00; NEBRASKA/CENTRAL EQUIPMENT INC, Transportation Repair, $80.00; NEU YOU PHYSICAL THERAPY, PC, PT Services, $278.50; NORDHUES FAMILY, March/April Mowing, $900.00; NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE CO, Phone Service, $293.87; O’NEILL SHOPPER, Publishing, $50.00; ORD’S ACE HARDWARE, Maintenance Supply, $175.48; PAPER TIGER SHREDDING, Office Supply, $45.00; PETAL & STEM, Dist Supply, $99.98; PLUGGE’S ROD SHOP, Transportation Repairs, $420.71; QUILL, Office Supply, $72.98; RODEO MARKET, Early Childhood Supply, $11.57; SAPP BROTHERS, Heating Propane, $294.14; SCHOOL SPECIALTY, Office Supply, $124.60; SMITH, RUDY, Mileage, $399.55; SPELICS MARKET, Staff Supply, $21.03; SPRAY EQUIPMENT & SERVICE CENTER INC., Secondary Supply, $107.17; TIME MANAGEMENENT SYSTEMS, INC., Time Clock System, $35.00; TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES, Copier Lease, $670.00; UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN EXTENSION – FILLMORE COUNTY, Professional Conference, $20.00; W E MART, Transportation Fuel; Maintenance Fuel, $2,734.39; WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE INC., Transportation Lease, $13,226.00

Total: $35,476.27

Chairperson Kasselder welcomed the visitors and opened the floor for public comment. No comment was held.

No staff report was given.

No Transportation report was given.

No Maintenance Report was given.

Reiter gave the Principal report. She gave an update on the bathroom project. She notified the Board that Emily Norrell was hired as a full-time Para and Mecal Cafaro was hired as a part-time Para. She also reported on the Back-to-School Bash.

During the Superintendent report, Kluver gave an update on meetings he has attended. He also spent time going over new legislative bills.

No board report was given.

A progress update was given on the lunch room bathroom project.

Smith made a motion to increase the Teacherage rent to $300/month and the Superintendent house to $600/month; and to change the timeline of the contracts to July 1 – June 30. This motion was seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye. Motion carries.

Swick made a motion to update the current Teacher Evaluation Tool with the presented material. Seconded by Wright. Roll call vote: Wright– aye, Smith – aye, Kasselder – aye, Swick – aye. Motion carries.

Annually, the Board is to review SB Policy 5018, 5054, and 4043. These policies were reviewed with no changes made.

Swick made the motion to adjourn. This motion was seconded by Smith. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 8:47 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held July 10, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

PUBLISH: June 28, 2023

ZNEZ