Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

2023-2024 Budget, Tax Request Hearing & September Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

September 13, 2023, 7:30 PM

Before the meeting started President Welding took a few moments on the behalf of Elgin Public Schools, Board Members and TeamMates to extend our deepest sympathy to Paula’s family. We offer our prayers, condolences and well wishes in this difficult time. Paula was an great supporter and coworker to the school and she will be missed.

President Lisa Welding called the 2023-2024 Budget Hearing to order at 7:30 p.m. Board Member present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, and Lisa Welding. Also Present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff. Luke Hinkle was absent.

Todd Heithoff motioned to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting, Steve seconded. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Welding went over Policy #204.03 Public Hearing Comments.

Supt. Brockhaus presented the Board with the 2023-2024 Budget. The general Fund Request is $3,167,273.00 with a levy of 0.404302 and the Special Building Fund Request is $198,990.00 with a levy of 0.025401 which is a total tax asking of $3,366,263.00 with a total levy of 0.429703. President Welding encouraged questions or comments from the board members. No visitors were present. Welding closed the hearing at 7:38 pm.

President Welding opened the 2023-2024 Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request at 7:39 p.m. The General Fund Levy Request is 0.404302 and the Special Building Request is 0.025401 for a total Levy Request of 0.429703. Welding encouraged comments and questions from and board members.

No visitors were present. The hearing closed at 7:42 pm.

President Lisa Welding called the Regular September Board Meeting to order at 7:43 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Eric Beckman, and Lisa Welding. Luke Hinkle was Absent. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Ron Bode motioned, Eric Beckman seconded to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Motion carried, Vote 5-0.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of

Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Appeara, Maintenance, $279.06; Auto Quality Sales & Service, Transportation, $371.20; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $134.80; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $240.07; Boone County Health Center, Transportation, $110.00; Cor Therapeutic, ESSER Expense, $400.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $72.16, Instru Expense $364.38; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,999.85; ESU CC, Instru Expense, $450.00; ESU #8, Title IIA Expense, $80.00; Elgin Appliance, Maintenance, $111.00; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $534.87; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $670.66; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $203.35, Instru Expense, $120.00; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $4,642.28; GP Communications, Business Expense, $391.73; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,366.77; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, ESSER Expense, $5,250.51; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $157.20; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $109.12; IXL Learning, ESSER Expense, $3,513.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $863.81; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $45.00; MARC, Maintenance, $1,463.29; NASB, Admin Expense, $525.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $100.00; Nebraska Safety Center, Transportation, $250.00; Niewohner, Jessica, Business Expense, $38.54; Norfolk Daily News, Instru Expense, $195.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; One Source Background, Business Expense, $263.00; O’Neill Shopper, Business Expense, $50.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $476.98; PJR Music, Instru Expense, $40.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $275.87; Region III, Admin Expense, $25.00; Rider Classroom Spanish, Instru Expense, $6,900.00; Rasmussen Mechanical, Maintenance, $1,197.24; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $307.40; TMS, Business Expense, $69.00; US Bank, $3,603.83; Vanis, Susan, Business Expense, $500.00; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $82.53; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $199.29; Voyager Sopris, Instru Expense, $300.00; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Wells Fargo, $53.20’ West Music, Instru Expense, $157.95; Winners’ Circle, Board Expense, $185.70

End of Year payments 8/24/23

Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $772.15; Summerland Public Schools, SpEd Expense, $1,144.50; Wheeler Central Schools, SpEd Expense, $1,086.99

Total Additional August Board Bills: $3,003.64

Total Board Bills: $39,983.89

Payroll: $230,167.75

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $270,151.64

President Welding recognized visitors. No patrons present. In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the start of school and upcoming fall activities. The MAP Test Scores are back so he will have more information at the next meeting.

In the Superintendents report, Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on the Blessings in a Backpack program. Also gave an update on the roadway to the football field, rock will be purchased to help control the dust.

In action items, Heithoff motioned Bode second to approve the 2023-24 district budget as presented, including tax asking of $3,366,263.00 (General Fund $3,167,273.00 and Special Building Fund $198,990.00). Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Beckman second to approve the district property tax levy request at 0.429703 (0.404302 General Fund and 0.025401Building Fund) as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Heithoff seconded to approve Option Enrollment Capacities for 2024-2025 Policy 505.02 R1. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the Science & Weight room air conditioning and furnace replacement done by Jordan Schindler Heating & Air LLC. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Bode seconded to approve the first reading of recommended NASB Policy 505.03 Suspension and Expulsion of Students; Policy 604.15 Information Relating to Dyslexia; Policy 604.16 Use of Artificial Intelligence in the School; Policy 605.02 Alternative Education Program; Policy 607.09 Service Animals and Therapy Dogs; Policy 612.01 Free Appropriate Public Education; Policy 612.02 Full Educational Opportunity Goal; Policy 612.03 Child Find; Policy 612.04 Evaluation Procedures; Policy 612.05 Individualized Education Program and Family Services Plan; Policy 612.06 Transition of Children from Part C to Preschool Programs; Policy 612.07 Participation in State and District Wide Assessments; Policy 612.08 Least Restrictive Environment; Policy 612.09 Children in Nonpublic Schools; Policy 612.10 Procedural Safeguards; Policy 612.11 Transportation; Policy 612.12 Personnel Qualifications; Policy 612.13 Confidentiality of Personally Identifiable Information; Policy 612.14 Suspension and Expulsion Rates; Policy 612.15 Access to Instructional Materials; Policy 612.16 Over-Identification and Disproportionality; Policy 612.17 Prohibition on Mandatory Medication; Policy 612.18 Appointment of Surrogates; Policy 612.19 Consent for Early Intervention Services; Policy 612.20 Disciplinary Removal of Children with Disabilities. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In Discussion items, discussions were held on the Return to school 2023-2024 plan.

Busteed motioned to adjourn the meeting, Beckman second. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: September 20, 2023

