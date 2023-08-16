Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular August Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

August 8, 2023 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular August Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Eric Beckman and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Ron Bode second to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the consent agenda–#5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

ALICAP-NASB, Instru Expense, $13,640.00, Maintenance, $57,841.00; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $1,029.24; blumm of Texas, ESSER Expense, $2,566.51; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $458.58; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $987.10; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $3,683.03; Cuffe, Jeff, Business Expense, $25.09; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $90.85, Instru Expense, $31.28; ESU #1, Title IIA Expense, $50.00; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $66,795.54, Title IIA Expense, $105.50; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $240.92; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $629.49; Elgin Pharmacy, Maintenance, $6.66; Elgin Public Activity Fund, EOY Transfer, $25,000.00; Elgin Public Lunch Fund, EOY Transfer, $20,000.00; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $161.41; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $90.77; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $3,009.88; Filament Essential Services, Business Expense, $1,383.00; GP Communications, Business Expense, $391.73; Holiday Inn Kearney, Admin Expense, $519.80; Hometown Station, Transportation, $45.52; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $109.12; Jensen Publishing-Huskerland, Instru Expense, $26.00; John’s Disposal Inc., Business Expense, $200.00; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $4,990.54; JourneyEd.com, ESSER Expense, $1,745.60; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $60.00; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $625.00; Lichtenberg Tire Pros, Transportation, $106.52; Lightspeed Systems, Instru Expense, $1,011.40; MARC, Maintenance, $2,241.74; Murray, Dennis, Maintenance, $42.51; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; One Source Background, Business Expense, $32.50; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $2,194.82; Renaissance, Instru Expense, $3,508.00; SchoolMate, Instru Expense, $664.30; SectorNow, Instru Expense, $1,632.00; Software Unlimited, Business Expense, $6,850.00; Sterling Computers, Instru Expense, $614.00; Themes & Variations, Instru Expense, $174.95; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; US Bank, $2,152.42; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $184.68; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $157.70; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Wells Fargo, $90.91; Wheeler Central Schools, SpEd Expense, $899.00; Y&Y Lawn Service, Maintenance, $1,100.00

Total Board Bills: $230,506.86

Payroll: $221,886.36

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $452,393.22

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In reports of standing committees, the finance committee met and Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on the budget and update on the legislature. Todd Heithoff all reported that the Wolfpack Committee met and gave an update on Hudl cameras and an update on the potential to start a Wolfpack Booster Club.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the past events in July and the upcoming start to school and activities.

Supt. Brockhaus updated the board on budget and summer projects.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motion and Ron Bode seconded to approve the Option Enrollment resolution 502.02-2023. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motion and Eric Beckman seconded to approve the second reading of Policy 502.02 Nonresident Students/Option Enrollment; Policy 502.02 R1 Standards for Acceptance or Rejection of Option Students. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Busteed seconded to approve he second reading of Policy 504.11 Weapons; Policy 506.02 Student Organizations; Policy 508.19 Behavioral Points of Contact; Policy 605.07 Part-Time Enrollment; Policy 801.01 R1 Foster Care Transportation Plan. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motion, Beckman seconded to take all necessary action to adopt a resolution increasing the school district’s base growth percentage used to determine the school district’s property tax request authority by up to 7 percent (7%). Vote 5-0, motion carried.

No motion was taken to approve the bid for the pole vault and cement project.

Busteed motioned, Heithoff second to approve record board purchase from SportBoards for $3,880. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In other action items, Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the bid from Urbanec’s Furniture and Floor Covering for carpet replacement in two classrooms for $5,706.00. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Busteed seconded to approve the bill from Jordan Schindler Heating & Air LLC for $3,840. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Busteed seconded to approve the Hudl cameras contract for $31,000 with contingent on Pope John’s approval. First year for $9,000, second year for $11,000 and third year for $11,000. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Bode seconded to approve trading in the old school bus towards the new bus if it doesn’t sell beforehand. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned, Beckman second to approve the Park Center Daycare transportation contract as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Busteed second to approve the transfer of funds, $5,000, to the Wolfpack Coop account. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Bode second to approve the bid from DakTech for $10,099.00 for a purchase of a new Rackmount server. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned and Busteed seconded to approve the transfer of $25,000 from the General Fund to the Activities Fund and $20,000 from the General Fund to the Nutrition Funds. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Beckman seconded to approve the bid from Bluum for $2,566.51 for three additional laptops. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Heithoff second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:44 p.m.

The Budget Hearing followed by the Special Hearing to Set the Final Tax Request is set for September 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. in Elgin Public Schools Spanish room. The regular schedule monthly board meeting will follow.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: August 16, 2023

