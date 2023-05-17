Proceedings – District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Lunchroom

May 9, 2023, 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular monthly meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Todd Heithoff motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Board Bills #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

Allied Book Company, Instru Expense, $94.54; Appeara, Maintenance, $281.86; B.E. Publishing, Textbook Loan, $1,563.21; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $100.20; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $1,558.48; Brian Beckman, Maintenance, $800.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,585.39; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $912.96; COR Therapeutic. ESSER III Expense, $2,675.00; Cornhusker Marriot Lincoln, Business Expense, $109.00; Custom Sports, Maintenance, $800.00; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $40.24, Instru Expense, $10.98 ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $48,288.60, Instru Expense, $28.00, Title IIA Expense, $100.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $530.17; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $452.45, Instru Expense, $144.61; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,893.77; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $154.81, Business Expense, $1,105.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $354.00; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $260.63; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,639.52; Environmental Services, Maintenance, $297.04; GP Communications, Business Expense, $391.59; Hampton Inn – Kearney, Instru Expense, $239.90; Hometown Station, Transportation, $1,414.84; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $148.40; JMC Inc., Business Expense, $3,793.80; Jonny Dodge, Transportation, $162.47; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $55.00; Library World, Instru Expense, $495.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $214.68; NCSA, Admin Expense, $1,005.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $137.40; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,583.66; Platform Athletics, LLC, ESSER III Expense, $1,200.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $321.12; State of Nebraska, Business Expense, $2,861.76; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $27.51; US Bank, $3,253.89; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $169.37; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $240.77; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; Wheeler Central, High Ability Learners, $150.00; Y&Y Lawn Service, Maintenance, $2,180.00

Total Board Bills: $87,031.87

Payroll: $247,355.02

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $334,386.89

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There were no committee reports or correspondence.

Principal Wemhoff reported on spring activities held and the completion of the school year.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on the legislation. Also gave an update on the hiring of paraprofessionals and their positions in the library, reading, SPED and Spanish departments.

In action items, Luke Hinkle motioned, and Eric Beckman seconded to approve extra duty assignments as presented. Vote 6-0, motioned carried.

Ron Bode motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve surplus technology devices for sale or disposal as stated. Vote 6-0, motioned carried.

Hinkle motioned, Busteed second to approve the waiving of the first reading of revised policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Heithoff second to approve the second reading of revised policy 605.01 Instruction at a Post-Secondary Educational Institution. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Busteed second to approve the handbooks. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Motioned by Busteed, seconded by Hinkle to approve Hewlett Packard poster printer purchase with a max spending of $3000, from Bluum USA. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Hinkle seconded to purchase a 202 71 passenger International Bus from Cornhusker international for $133,550. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned and Beckman seconded to approve cement replacement bid from B&S Concrete for $5,816. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Beckman seconded to approve bid from Cedar View Carpentry for various door repairs and classroom cabinets for $6,250.00. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on replacements cameras around campus. This item was tabled until further information is received.

Busteed motioned, Hinkle seconded to approve the online Spanish Classroom purchase for one year for $23,000. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned Bode second to approve the 2023-2024 teacher requisitions. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned, Busteed seconded to approve Environmental Services bid for demolition of the kitchen ceiling, lobby ceiling and restroom ceilings for $5,900. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned and Busteed seconded to approve transfer of $5,000 into the Wolfpack Coop Account. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Todd Heithoff motioned to enter closed session for Employee Classified Agreements for the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting. Luke Hinkle seconded the motion. President Welding restated the motion. Vote 6-0, motion carried. President Welding restated the motion and the board entered closed session at 9:20 p.m. Todd Heithoff motioned and Luke Hinkle second to leave closed session, Vote 6-0, motion carried. The board returned from closed session at 10:31 p.m.

No action was taken in closed session.

Heithoff motioned, Hinkle seconded to approve the Employee Classified Agreements as stated. Vote 5-0, Eric Beckman abstain, motion carried.

Motion by Busteed seconded by Beckman to adjourn the meeting. Vote 6-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:40 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday June 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Room at Elgin Public School. The annual board retreat will follow the regular meeting.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: May 17, 2023

ZNEZ