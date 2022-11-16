Proceedings- District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS ITV Room

November 9, 2022 6:30 p.m.

President Lisa Welding called the regular November Meeting to order at 6:32 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Also present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Busteed reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned, Todd Heithoff second to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5-Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6-Adopt the Agenda, #7-Financial Report, #8-Board Bills. Motion carried, Vote 5-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $389.10; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $240.12; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $77.89; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $3,318.75; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $4,744.93; COR Therapeutic, ESSER III Expense, $2,975.00; Corner Service & Tire, Transportation, $249.00; Dana F. Cole & Company, Business Expense, $2,140.00; Dean’s Market, Board Expense, $66.97, Instru Expense, $148.35, Instru Expense, $91.42; Dell, Instru Expense, $127.37; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $46,298.10, Instru Expense, $8.50, High Ablility Learners, $1,408.00, Instru Expense, $10,880.00, SpEd Expense, $60.00, Title IIA Expense, $180.00, Business Expense, $20.00, Instru Expense, $1,000.00, Business Expense, $1,000.00, Health Expense, $17,404.06; Eakes, Maintenance, $1,811.14; Elgin Body & Glass, Transportation, $258.58; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $332.42, Instru Expense, $129.06; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,447.39; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $86.72, Business Expense, $1,105.00; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $4,310.43; Elite Office Products, Business Expense, $77.66; Environmental Services, Transportation, $297.04; Hometown Station, Transportation, $2,746.71; Houghton Mifflin, ESSER III Expense, $326.40; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $214.48; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $90.00; Junior Library Guild, Instru Expense, $793.24; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $228.04; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $525.00; Midwest Music Center, Instru Expense, $120.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $221.44; NE Safety Center, Transportation, $450.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Onesource Background Check, Business Expense, $157.50; Percussion Source, Instru Expense, $29.90; Pitzer Digital, Instru Expense, $40.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $99.50; School Specialty, Business Expense, $153.77; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $26.25; US Bank, $6,047.57; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $187.88; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $302.76; Wells Fargo, $57.37; Wheeler Co. Clerk, Board Expense, $13.58; Winners’ Circle, Board Expense, $190.27

Total Board Bills: $115,875.66

Payroll: $248,446.40

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $364,322.06

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

There was no correspondence.

In committee reports, Mr. Brockhaus of the Wolfpack co-op committee reported that the committee had met and discussed the uniform rotation and the volleyball uniforms are up for replacement so the ordering process will start so they can get ordered after the beginning of the year. The gym rotation was also discussed.

Trent Ostransky gave an AD report. He reported on a successful first season of Cross Country and conclusion of successful fall sports and a look at the start of winter sports.

Luke Hinkle arrived at 6:42 p.m.

In the absence of Principal Wemhoff, Mr. Brockhaus gave a summary of the school activities.

In the Supt. Report, Mr. Brockhaus reported on the bus repairs. He reviewed the board goals and reminded the board members of the self-evaluation to be completed.

In action items, Ron Bode motioned and Eric Beckman second to accept the 2022-23 audit. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Updating Policy 302.05 Superintendent Evaluation was tabled.

Heithoff motioned to enter closed session for Supt. evaluation for the prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting. Luke Hinkle seconded the motion. President Welding restated the motion. Vote 6-0, motion carried. President Welding restated the motion and the board entered closed session at 7:15 p.m. Hinkle motioned and Busteed second to leave closed session, Vote 6-0, motion carried. The board returned from closed session at 8:14 p.m.

No action was taken.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wed. December 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the EPS ITV Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Heithoff and seconded by Hinkle. Vote taken was 6 -0, motion carried and the meeting adjourned at 8:16 p.m.

Respectfully submitted.

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: November 16, 2022

ZNEZ