Proceedings – Bartlett Village Board

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

March 13, 2023

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:01 p.m. on March 13, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nichols, Plugge and Nordhues. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and Jerry Koinzan. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols , seconded by Plugge to approve the February 13, 2022, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, and Plugge. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Einspahr arrived at 7:03 pm.

STREETS: Jerry Koinzan came to discuss the possible closing of 6th street. Long discussion followed. This issue was tabled for now. Discussion of the potholes in the streets followed. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to get asphalt grindings to fill in the potholes until the weather warms up. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. The choosing of the engineering firm for the street grant was then discussed. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to hire JEO Consulting Group. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

WATER: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to put in a new water line on Commercial St. between Vine and East Street to repair leak. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

FEBRUARY CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $200 and to Kurt Einspahr for repair of the snowplow bracket for $180. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ and Kurt Einspahr’s claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Plugge, Nichols, No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues and Einspahr. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $140.94; Elgin Review, Publication of minutes, $120.71; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $136.70; Eakes Office Supplies, Printer Ink, $105.78; Postmaster, stamps, $62.00; Valley Title & Abstract, 1/2 Wagner Bill, $87.50; Jerry Koinzan, Burned Tree Pile, $200.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Municipal Code Services, 2nd payment for Ordinance Book Update, $12,250.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurtis Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Vicki Vannier, Mileage for Consult, $48.34; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Vicki Vannier, Salary, $131.64; Emma Smith, Salary, $266.89; UNO, Clerk Conference Fee, $323.00. TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $15,751.25

KENO: TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Electricity, $37.99; Sapp Bros Petroleum, Propane, $165.00. TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $165.00

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Electricity, $1,100.54; Kurtis Einspahr, Repair of Snow Plow Bracket, $180.00; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Truck Repairs, $911.81; WE Mart, Fuel for snow removal, $135.04. TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $2,327.39

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Electricity, $580.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $200; NE Pub. Health Environ. Lab, Water testing, $19.00. TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $779.00

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $19,022.64.

OTHER BUSINESS: Nichols moved to give approval and clearance to Industrial Tower West to remove and replace Viaero antennas and radio and microwave equipment on their tower. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. The bank account papers were signed to add Emma Smith as the village clerk to the accounts. A motion was made by Nichols to purchase and install a new heater in the village shop. It was seconded by Einspahr. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Nichols, Nordhues, Einspahr and Plugge. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. Board members will look into the possibility of purchasing a pickup with a blade for the village. The rest of the repairs needed on the snowplow bracket was tabled for now.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:38 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, April 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 13th day of March 2023

Emma Smith

Village Clerk

PUBLISH: March 22, 2023