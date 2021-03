Proceedings- Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 9th, 2021

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Motion and approval with resolution to close 841st Road between 510th-511th Avenue.

Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims:

General: JOSEPH ABLER, ex 148.00; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 827.85; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 13,142.35; ANTELOPE CO COURT, ex 371.00; APPEARA, ex 32.10; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECH, ex 411.10; BEAR GRAPHICS, ex 244.42; BIG RED MOTORSPORTS, ex 7.50; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 1,561.94; BCBS, ins 62,362.86; BOB BARKER CO, ex 103.39; BOMGAARS, ex 937.36; BOMGAARS, ex 79.99; DEAN BROWN, ps 25.00; CARHART LUMBER, ex 13.98; CARNEY LAW, ex 9,676.24; CASEY’S, ex 37.67; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 5,744.80; CITY OF NELIGH-RECYCLING, ut 250.00; CLEARFLY COMMUNICATIONS, ut 148.48; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT, ex 174.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING, ex 220.58; JUDITH COLE, ps 10.00; BRYAN CORNETT, ex 80.00; CORNHUSKER STATE INDUSTRIES, ex 132.00; CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCING/DARE, ex 77.00; CUBBY’S, ex 725.68; DAS STATE ACCOUNTING, ex 562.68; DOERR & KLEIN, ex 237.50; DOLLAR GENERAL, ex 20.00; DUGAN, ex 456.50; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ex 177.10; EGLEY, FULLNER, MONTAG, MORLAND & E, ex 1,283.65; ELGIN APPLIANCE & MORE, ex 471.23; ELGIN ONE STOP, ex 277.85; ELGIN REVIEW, ex 615.85; ELITE OFFICE PRODUCTS, ex 1,528.01; FEDERAL WITHHOLDING 7,402.32; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 1,154.16; FLOOR MAINTENANCE, ex 332.10; GOVERNMENT FORMS & SUPPLIES, ex 24.05; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS, ut 411.31; DARRELL HAMILTON, ps 11.00; LYLE HART, ex 200.00; ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT, garn 88.17; NADENE HUGHES, ps 14.00; JACK’S UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT, ex 386.72; JONNY DODGE, ex 68.99; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 64.20; MADISON CO DIST COURT, ex 50.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF, ex 28.03; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 51.15; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 47.27; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS, ex 122.00; MIPS, ex 3,151.24; NE ASSN OF CO TREASURERS, ex 50.00; NE CO ATTORNEYS ASSN, ex 757.00; NE DEPT OF REV, state tax 3,435.61; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS, ex 186.00; NE STATE BAR ASSN, ex 240.00; NIELSEN INS, ex 65.00; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 497.72; NORFOLK AREA SHOPPER, ex 427.50; OFFICE DEPOT, ex 686.23; PETTY CASH (CO SHERIFF), ex 26.35; PINNACLE BANK, ex 586.60; PITNEY BOWES, ex 1,131.90; PITNEY BOWES, ex 5,000.00; PITZER DIGITAL, ex 1,553.27 ; PRECISION GLASS, ex 741.33; QUILL CORP, ex 246.47; REGION 4 BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM, ex 6,431.25; JANICE RIDDER, ps 10.00; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 49.00; CAROLINE SIEMS, ps 25.00; WEX BANK, ex 574.71; SNIDER MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, ex 365.00; SOCIAL SECURITY, ins 17,732.54; STATE AUDITOR OF NEBR, ex 14,982.71; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 1,136.08; ULINE, ex 827.61; UNIV OF NE-LINCOLN, ut 45.02; US CELLULAR, ut 581.92; VERIZON, ut 51.94; VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS (VFW), ex 127.00; WA NATIONAL INS CO, ins 441.22; BONITA WELKE, ps 22.00; WILLIE’S SVC, ex 44.42; WOODS & AITKEN, ex 1,026.00; 319 GRAPHICS & T’S, ex 114.94; NORTHEAST NE ASSN OF CO OFFICIALS, ex 125.00; SNIDER MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, ex 2,000.00;

Road/Bridge: AG & INDUSTRIAL EQUIP, ex 417.34; AKRS, ex 595.97; AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE, ins 181.87; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP, ins 9,866.55; AMH, ex 162.00; B’S ENTERPRISES, ex 4,800.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, ut 1,588.66; BLACKSTRAP, ex 698.40; BCBS, ins 33,021.76; BOMGAARS, ex 1,154.45; CARQUEST, ex 274.65; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 61.08; CITY OF NELIGH, ut 34.00; CITY OF TILDEN, ut 69.51; COLONIAL LIFE & ACCIDENT INS, ins 18.00; BANK OF AMERICA LOCKBOX SVC, ut 522.03; CORNER HARDWARE, ex 77.24; CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCK, ex 222.41; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS, garn 331.22; CREDIT MANAGEMENT SVCS, garn 341.07; CUBBY’S, ex 381.72; DINKEL IMPLEMENT, ex 5,631.00; CASEY DITTRICH, ex 73.84; DUSTY’S, ex 99.12; ELKHORN RURAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 534.97; EQUIPMENT BLADES, ex 2,783.20; FARMER’S PRIDE, ex 15,341.73; FEDERAL WITHHOLDING 6,829.42; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS, ins 504.16; FRONTIER COMM, ut 167.33; G WORKS, ex 428.40; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS, ut 270.91; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO, ex 178.64; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 1,613.75; JONNY DODGE, ex 1,532.32; K&S DOOR (OVERHEAD DOOR), ex 1,019.30; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL, ex 1,380.00; LAWSON PRODUCTS, ex 544.58; LAZY T TIRE & IMP, ex 1,272.35; LIBERTY NATIONAL, ins 275.70; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC, ex 4,500.13; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 53.59; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE, ins 31.87; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, ex 35.00; MR S’S, ex 788.34; MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP, ex 5,228.81; NE DEPT OF REV, state tax 2,816.38; NE PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 278.24; NELIGH AUTO & MACHINE, ex 172.65; VSP-NACO VISION, ins 281.27; NMC EXCHANGE, ex 290.87; NORTH CENTRAL PUBLIC POWER DIST, ut 324.53; QUALITY IRON & METAL, ex 1,407.04; QUICK SERVE OIL CO, ex 7,266.29; ROAD BUILDERS, ex 19,338.80; ROYAL ONE STOP, ex 63.00; RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION, ex 170,731.98; RYAN’S TRUCK & TRACTOR, ex 2,836.63; SAPP BROTHER PETROLEUM, ex 2,407.19; SARGENT IRRIGATION, ex 225.00; WEX BANK, ex 715.88; SIOUX CITY TARP, ex 345.33; SKIDRIL INDUSTRIES, ex 7,260.40; SOCIAL SECURITY 13,912.32; STEALTH BROADBAND, ut 95.82; ULINE, ex 582.75; VERIZON, ut 200.91; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK, ut 53.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER, ut 66.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD, ut 104.94; WA NATIONAL INS CO, ins 302.80;

Law Enforcement Center Bond: BOKF, ex 45,932.50;

County Visitors Promotion: NEWS CHANNEL NE, ex 200.00; YOUNG N LIVELY, ex 205.35; NEWS CHANNEL NE, ex 500.00;

County Visitors Improve-ment: NELIGH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, ex 1,500.00; ORCHARD HISTORICAL SOCIETY, ex 1,500.00;

Reappraisal: INTL ASSOC OF ASSESSING OFFICIALS, ex 220.00;

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 328.89;

Veterans Aid: ANTELOPE CO VETERANS SVC OFFICE, ex 5,000.00;

Disaster 2019 Flood: JEO CONSULTING GROUP, ex 956.25;

Law Enforcement Center: AMH FAMILY PRACTICE, ex 230.00; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 2,903.83; CULLIGAN, ex 97.75; DEAN’S MARKET, ex 299.00; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS, ex 278.00; HILAND DAIRY, ex 442.92; HILLTOP DRUG, ex 47.97; PINNACLE BANK, ex 916.23; PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS, ex 746.28; JESSICA SHAVER, ex 60.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 246.33; ULINE, ex 2,862.60; WANEK PHARMACY, ex 27.49;

Commissary: BOB BARKER CO, ex 591.46; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, ex 482.71; CHARM-TEX, ex 760.90; KEEFE SUPPLY, ex 541.92; NE POPCORN SALES, ex 36.00; PINNACLE BANK, ex 941.03; THRIFTWAY MARKET, ex 124.67; ULINE, ex 2,133.96; HUGHES CONSTRUCTION, ex 602.50;

Building: MERIT MECHAN-ICAL INC, ex 943.25;

Highway Allocation: BOKF, ex 20,403.56.

Opened bids for gravel. Approved any and all bids. Bid opening for armor coat – approve Sta-bilt bid. Bid opening for asphalt oil – approved JEBRO bid.

Correspondence was reviewed. Reviewed Pledge Collateral. February Reports from Treasurer, Sheriff, Clerk of District Court.

Heard Road Superintendent Report: approved 2 underground permits and one oversize permits. Discussed weight limits on hard surface roads. Approved advertising for dump trucks, side dump, and detach trailer.

Zoning Administrators Report.

Approved Larry Dix Day Resolution.

Zoning administrator position to be advertised.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

