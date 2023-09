Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 29th, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was re-viewed.

Reviewed individual office budgets.

Budget discussion.

Voted to increase Antelope County Library Association support.

Met in executive session. No action taken.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 6, 2023

