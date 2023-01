Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 10th, 2023

Vice-chairperson opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

General: AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 18,615.51; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 160.00; ANTELOPE CO SHRF ex 198.51; APPEARA ex 36.31; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 4,013.64; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 1,960.45; BCBS ins 77,750.80; BOB BARKER CO ex 179.96; BOMGAARS ex 230.19; DEBORAH BRANSTITER ex 29.49; CASEYS ex 582.87; CITY OF NELIGH ut 5,322.66; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ut 250.00; CLEARFLY COMM ut 155.17; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 100.88; CUBBYS ex 885.39; CUMING CO ASSESSOR’S OFFICE ex 40.53; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 609.00; JEFFREY DOERR ex 2,744.39; LIZ DOERR ex 27.57; DRIVERS LICENSE GUIDE CO ex 31.95; DUSTYS ex 441.73; EAKES OFFICE SOL ex 125.56; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 314.12; ELGIN REVIEW ex 168.03; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 373.77; FED W/H tax 10,465.23; FIRST CONCORD BEN ins 1,045.82; TAMMY GOODWIN ex 60.00; GREAT PLAINS COMM ut 355.07; TESSA HAIN ex 105.00; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; LYLE HART ex 200.00; HI-WAY MART ex 252.92; CHRISTINE HINES ex 70.00; HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ex 1,979.30; JACKS UNIFORMS/EQUIP ex 25.95; JONNY DODGE ex 373.25; KNOX CO TREAS ex 2,828.12; LIBERTY NATL ins 87.19; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 155.07; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 198.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 4,362.87; NACO ex 315.00; NACO PLANNING/ZONING ASSOC ex 40.00; NEBR DIST COURT CLERK ASSN ex 125.00; NEBR ASSESSOR ASSN ex 60.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 5,387.22; NEBR WEED CONTROL ASSN ex 120.00; NELIGH POSTMASTER ex 170.00; NIELSEN INS ex 30.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 561.99; NCPPD ut 34.39; OLD MILL SALES/REPAIR ex 145.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 390.96; PITZER DIGITAL ex 496.80; QUILL CORP ex 81.36; REGION IV ex 2,808.00; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 601.74; SOC SEC 25,118.28; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,130.09; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 633.71; WASHINGTON NATL INS ins 285.92; MEGAN WINGATE ex 7.29; 319 GRAPHICS/T’S ex 172.50; Payroll: 129,249.19

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 1,146.41; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 12,731.08; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODS ex 1,247.38; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 2,060.17; BLACKSTRAP ex 1,571.00; BCBS ins 36,194.12; BOMGAARS ex 3,506.23; CARHART LUMBER ex 435.69; CARQUEST ex 1,481.69; CAT FINANCIAL SVCS ex 40,836.22; CITY OF ELGIN ut 60.00; CITY OF NELIGH ut 16.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 77.02; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 590.60; CONSTELLATION ut 229.42; CORNHUSKER INTL TRUCK ex 485.99; CUBBYS ex 663.88; D&M MACHINERY ex 57.88; DUSTYS ex 200.32; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 63.59; ERPPD ut 643.05; FARMERS PRIDE ex 24,479.92; FED W/H tax 8,917.86; FIRST CONCORD BEN ins 233.33; FRONTIER COMM ut 321.97; GRAHAM TIRE CO ex 775.88; GREAT PLAINS COMM ut 270.22; HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ex 144.95; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING ex 199.36; JOEL SINCLAIR ex 25,103.03; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 12,496.25; DUANE JONES ex 150.00; JONNY DODGE ex 996.63; K&S DOOR ex 9,423.00; KAYTON INTL ex 5,038.57; LEIGH KLUTHE ex 100.00; LAWSON PRODS ex 265.63; LAZY T TIRE/IMP ex 30.00; LIBERTY NATL ins 235.77; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 62.56; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 2,824.50; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 2,135.46; N&B GAS ex 1,432.00; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER ex 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,276.48; NPPD ut 255.01; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 688.75; NETCOM ex 921.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 298.36; NCPPD ut 297.40; NNTC ut 75.91; QUALITY IRON/METAL ex 53.43; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 1,345.03; RAZOR TRACKING ex 965.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER ex 63.71; ROSE EQUIP ex 1,125.00; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 705.61; RUETERS RED POWER ex 124.62; RYANS TRUCK/TRACTOR ex 100.00; SANNE REPAIR ex 707.63; SAPP BRO PETRO ex 4,753.46; WEX BANK ex 899.48; SOC SEC 18,105.82; SPENCER QUARRIES ex 3,022.34; STATE OF NEBR DEPT OF REVENUE ex 1,445.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 94.79; CHAD STEVENS ex 450.00; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK ex 131.49; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 54.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 67.75; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 53.30; WASHINGTON NATL INS ins 277.90; Payroll 90,710.46

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 342.80;

Disaster 2019 Flood: JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 1,497.50;

Law Enforcement: AMH FAMILY PRACTICE ex 212.00; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 2,121.16; CHARM-TEX ex 325.80; COAST TO COAST COMPUTER ex 519.86; CULLIGAN ex 94.75; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS ex 279.00; HEARTLAND COUNSELING SVCS ex 120.00; HEARTLAND VET CLINIC ex 92.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 521.08; MENARDS ex 127.04; NELIGH FAMILY DENTISTRY ex 133.00; ODP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS ex 45.56; POLLARD PUMPING ex 810.00; WANEK PHARMACY ex 1,815.91;

Commissary: BOMGAARS ex 83.96; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 160.41; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 108.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 657.87;

Building: BOYDS ELECTRICAL SVC ex 2,968.19.

Approved minutes of the December 13th, 2022, BOC Meeting.

Re-organization and appointment of Board Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Set 2023 holidays and approved paying at 7.5 hours.

2023 Appointments of Veterans Service Officer, Weed Superintendent, Zoning Administrator, County Surveyor and Highway Superintendent.

Correspondence was reviewed. Decembers CDC Monthly Report; Treasurer Fund Balance and Revenue Report; Sheriff Fee Reports for November and December were reviewed. Zoning Permit Reports – annual and monthly. Pledge collateral reviewed.

Approved Public Defender two (2) year Contract.

Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Approved City of Neligh Dispatch Service agreement.

Approved Catastrophic Leave Policy. Approved appointment of 2 Extension Board Members.

Heard update report from Summit Carbon Solutions.

Zoning Administrators Report. Reappointed two (2) Planning Commission members. Approved administrative plat. Approved Zoning review and update with Keith Marvin.

Maintenance quarterly report.

Set 2023 Committees, including NCDHD Board of Directors.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved one (1) underground permit. Approved rehire. Approved purchase of a 2023 Semi, and fixing of current fleet.

No action on Courthouse maintenance/snow & mowing bids. Improvement Grant Balance Policy was moved to February.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

KEITH HEITHOFF /s/

Vice-Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 18, 2023

ZNEZ