Proceedings – Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

June 13th, 2023

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the June 6th, 2023, BOC Meeting.

Review of Claims. Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

General: AKRS ex 46.76; ALBIN LAW OFFICE ex 475.00; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 18,478.25; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 89.00; APPEARA ex 36.05; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 20,530.14; MIKAYLA ARMITAGE ex 143.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 651.56; BLACKBURN MFG ex 85.08; BCBS ins 65,113.39; BOB BARKER CO ex 104.97; BOMGAARS ex 837.84; BOYDS ELECTRICAL SVC ex 85.00; BRITTANY BRABAND ex 55.00; MARCY BROWN ex 50.00; CARNEY LAW ex 3,802.00; CASEYS ex 118.90; CITY OF NELIGH ut 1,725.48; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ex 250.00; CLEARFLY COMMS ut 154.01; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT ex 36.00; COBBLESTONE HOTEL/SUITES ex 190.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 479.31; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 100.88; CREDIT MGMT SVCS ex 377.19; CUBBYS ex 773.59; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 838.36; DUSTYS ex 518.80; EAKES OFFICE SOL ex 263.36; JAMES EGLEY ex 50.00; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 316.06; ELGIN REVIEW ex 278.49; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 595.54; FED W/H tax 11,188.43; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 6,222.04; FITZGERALD, VETTER & TEMPLE ex 785.32; DANIEL FULLNER ex 94.65; G WORKS ex 16,126.00; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 362.40; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; HELENA AGRI-ENTERPRISES ex 470.00; JACK’S UNIFORMS/EQUIPMENT ex 315.78; JONNY DODGE ex 66.99; K&M REPORTING ex 50.00; JENN KESTER ex 4.05; KLEIN LAW OFFICE ex 4,960.50; KNOX CO TREAS ex 436.63; KNOX CO TREAS ex 120.00; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 87.19; WILLETTA LINDSAY ex 30.00; LOFFLER COMPANY ex 638.40; MADISON CO DIST COURT ex 50.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF ex 29.65; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 133.26; MARVIN PLANNING CONSULTANTS ex 1,050.00; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,221.56; NACO ex 135.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 5,792.29; NEBR HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS ex 90.00; NIRMA ex 105,484.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 522.74; NCPPD ut 30.83; NORTHEAST NEBR HEATING/COOLING ex 151.00; LISA PAYNE ex 590.06; PETTY CASH (CO DIST COURT) ex 37.50; PHYSICIANS LAB ex 619.00; PITNEY BOWES LEASE ex 864.18; PITNEY BOWES RESERVE-POSTAGE ex 420.26; PITNEY BOWES ex 398.38; PITZER DIGITAL ex 392.06; QUILL CORP ex 382.85; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; JOHN SCHULTZ JR ex 100.00; SECRETARY NEWMA ex 100.00; SHOP 4H ex 100.45; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 415.56; SOC SEC 25,827.14; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,135.20; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 80.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 39.82; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 633.50; VAN DIEST SUPPLY ex 819.80; VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS (VFW) ex 547.49; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO ins 285.92; LISA WELDING ex 261.82; 319 GRAPHICS ex 208.75; PITNEY BOWES RESERVE-POSTAGE ex 5,000.00; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 800,000.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 336.28; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 59.29; Payroll 131905.49

Road/Bridge: A&R CONSTRUCTION ex 36,509.91; AKRS ex 644.29; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 14,225.20; AMH ex 152.00; FIRSTNET ut 134.28; ATCO INTERNATL ex 183.75; B’S ENTERPRISES ex 38,955.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 568.18; BLACKBURN MFG ex 104.16; BCBS ins 37,476.82; AARON BOGGS ex 160.00; BOMGAARS ex 2,035.34; BOYDS ELECTRICAL SVC ex 1,305.20; CARHART LUMBER ex 94.47; CARQUEST ex 1,810.08; CENTRAL VALLEY AG ex 130.88; CERTIFIED TESTING SVC ex 1,333.50; CITY OF TILDEN ut 70.24; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 558.90; CONSTELLATION ut 183.93; CORDELL’S ATV REPAIR ex 18.00; CORNER HARDWARE ex 132.94; CORNHUSKER INTERNATL TRUCK ex 2,288.75; CREDIT MGMT SVCS ex 471.56; CUBBYS ex 745.52; DUSTYS ex 70.23; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 49.34; ERPPD ut 537.27; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 32,319.02; ENVIRONMENTAL DUST CONTROL ex 8,777.17; FARMER’S PRIDE ex 30,926.51; FED W/H tax 9,522.68; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 4,693.00; FLENNIKEN PLUMBING/HEATING ex 75.00; FRONTIER COMM ut 336.52; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 265.98; HOLT CO TIRE ex 436.80; ISLAND SUPPLY ex 228.16; JEO CONSULTING ex 22,917.50; JONNY DODGE ex 1,705.83; K&S DOOR ex 180.00; KAYTON INTERNATL ex 841.50; LAWSON PRODS ex 99.37; LAZY T TIRE/IMP ex 319.89; LIBERTY NATL ins 235.77; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 11,108.69; MADISON NATL LIFE ex 61.81; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 14,118.75; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES ex 321.25; MR S’S ex 729.95; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 8,413.08; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER ex 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,773.02; NPPD ut 154.05; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 124.47; NIRMA ex 95,135.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 352.13; NMC EXCHANGE ex 7,959.74; NCPPS ut 169.74; NORTHEAST GLASS ex 400.00; NNTC ut 75.17; ORCHARD LUMBER ex 33.57; PLAINS COVER CROP ex 731.49; POLLOCK REDI MIX ex 28,875.76; PRECISION REPAIR ex 200.95; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 1,078.49; RAZOR TRACKING ex 900.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER ex 2,141.95; ROAD BUILDERS MACHINERY/SUPPLY ex 11,456.06; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 665.77; RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION ex 148.89; RYAN’S TRUCK/TRACTOR ex 764.50; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 9,156.07; WEX BANK ex 861.89; SOC SEC 19,986.48; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.01; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK ex 713.80; ULINE SHIPPING ex 333.60; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 54.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 65.75; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 55.64; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO ins 277.90; NPPD ut 53.44; Payroll 99879.12

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 342.80;

Veterans Aid: ANTELOPE CO VETERANS SVC OFFICE ex 481.22;

Disaster 2019 Flood: JEO CONSULTING ex 763.75;

ARPA: A&R CONSTRUCTION ex 1,204,000.00;

Law Enforcement: AMERICAN SCREENING ex 255.00; AMH ex 390.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 413.77; BLOOD PHARMACY ex 181.51; BOB BARKER CO ex 44.99; BOMGAARS ex 9.98; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 3,481.55; CITY OF NELIGH ut 1,926.36; CULLIGAN ex 123.00; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS ex 1,084.05; HILAND DAIRY ex 651.35; HILLTOP DRUG ex 45.30; JUSTICE DATA SOLUTIONS ex 5,725.00; MIDWEST AUTOMATED FIRE SPRINKLER ex 688.00; NEBR POPCORN SALES ex 66.00; NELIGH FAMILY DENTISTRY ex 312.00; PLATTE CO DETENTION FACILITY ex 350.00; REINKE’S FARM/CITY SVC ex 103.24; SANNE REPAIR ex 5,372.99; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 348.08; TRANE U S ex 13,592.00; WARREN GARAGE DOOR ex 222.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 69.99;

Commissary: BOMGAARS ex 9.69; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING ex 7,820.94; CHARM-TEX ex 263.70; CUBBYS ex 61.00; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 165.60; THOMSON REUTERS – WEST ex 461.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 5.50; PINNACLE BANK ex 754.30.

Correspondence was reviewed. Sheriff’s Fee Report for May was presented. No action on Zelle Human Resources

Approved pay application A & R Construction.

Summit Carbon Solutions gave a project update.

Representative from Adrian Smith’s office presented update.

Public Hearing postponed.

Zoning Administrators Report.

Approved advertising for Weed Authority member.

Authorized clerk to adjust fund balance to balance – General Fund.

Elaine Menzel, NACO representative gave an update.

Met with constituent regarding inmate mowing county complexes.

Met with Clearwater Village representative regarding River Road going north.

Road Super Report. Approved financing of paving machine and purchasing milling and warranties. Approved 1 underground, 2 access and 1 oversize permit. Discussed other equipment conditions and fixing timeline. Tabled action on Simple Signs Program. Discussed 2023-2024 Project List. Approved hiring Casey Dittrich as needed for FEMA/NEMA paperwork completion.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 21, 2023

ZNEZ