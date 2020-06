Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

May 22nd, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

No correspondence reviews.

Approve vendor claim Quill 164.99 ex.

Approved 2 township claims

Road Superintendent Report: discussion of various road projects, improvements, upgrades and reclamation ideas. Discussed bonding of said projects.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 3, 2020

ZNEZ