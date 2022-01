Proceedings-Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 11th, 2022

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

GENERAL: JOSEPH ABLER ex 98.00; AFLAC ins 850.00; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 14,601.86; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 149.00; ANTELOPE CO SHERIFF ex 74.46; APPEARA ex 33.56; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 815.00; ASCHOFF AUCTION CO ex 250.00; BEAR GRAPHICS ex 631.16; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 1,125.98; BCBS ins 57,081.15; BOB BARKER CO ex 629.76; BOMGAARS ex 528.97; MARCY BROWN ex 50.00; DEAN BROWN ps 25.00; CASEYS ex 185.82; CITY OF NELIGH ut 4,104.60; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ex 250.00; CLEARFLY COMMS ut 153.40; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 249.89; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 100.88; COUNTRY INN/SUITES ex 325.60; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS garn 13.21; CROFTON JOURNAL NIOBRARA TRIBUNE ex 110.50; CUBBYS ex 1,142.94; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 448.00; DOERR/KLEIN ex 8,169.01; DRIVERS LICENSE GUIDE CO ex 31.95; DUSTYS ex 187.45; EAKES OFFICE SOL ex 122.97; JAMES EGLEY ex 50.00; ELGIN REVIEW ex 233.02; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 820.83; EVERGREEN ex 180.00; FED W/H tax 8,441.27; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 1,020.82; GREAT PLAINS COMMS ut 299.09; SHERYLE GRIFFITH ex 80.00; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; LYLE HART ex 200.00; HI-WAY MART ex 281.50; HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS ex 1,534.35; NADENE HUGHES ps 14.00; K&M REPORTING ex 50.00; K&T CENTRAL PLAINS ex 205.00; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 112.22; M&M AUCTIONS ex 200.00; MADISON CO SHERIFF ex 41.99; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 95.15; NE ASSOC OF CO CLERK/ROD/ELEC ex 75.00; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 198.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 4,173.21; ANGELA MORTENSEN ex 164.64; KELLY MUELLER-OLTJENBRUNS ex 40.04; NACO ex 165.00; NATIONAL SHERIFF’S ASSN ex 68.00; NEBR DIST COURT CLERK ASSN ex 50.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,079.94; NEBR DEPT OF REV garn 161.71; NEBR WEED CONTROL ASSN ex 120.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 478.82; NORFOLK AREA SHOPPER ex 86.88; NE NEBR COUNTY ASSESSORS ASSN ex 25.00; PATTY NOVICKI ex 33.44; NSBA ex 240.00; O’NEILL SHOPPER ex 108.60; OFFICE DEPOT ex 59.99; LISA PAYNE ex 540.61; PETTY CASH (CO DIST COURT) ex 23.85; PHYSICIANS LAB ex 257.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 191.68; PITZER DIGITAL ex 676.64; PLAINVIEW NEWS ex 89.26; PROTEX CENTRAL ex 162.50; QUILL CORP ex 202.98; REGION IV ex 2,808.00; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 205.41; SMPC ex 1,044.00; SOC SEC 19,690.40; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,124.63; RYAN STOVER ex 75.00; TRANE U S ex 180.00; US POST OFFICE ex 160.00; UNIV OF NEBR-OMAHA ex 3,711.00; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 621.92; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO ins 349.12; BONITA WELKE ps 22.00; AMANDA WESTERMAN ex 135.36; 319 GRAPHICS ex 4.73; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 300,000.00;

ROAD/BRIDGE: AKRS ex 1,409.35; AFLAC ins 235.76; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 10,923.36; B’S ENTERPRISES ex 3,920.00; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODS ex 9,133.51; BAZILE AGGREGATE CO ex 8,397.04; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 796.29; BLACKBURN MNFG CO ex 987.50; BCBS ins 35,344.95; AARON BOGGS ex 45.10; BOMGAARS ex 2,806.10; CARHART LUMBER ex 88.32; CITY OF ELGIN ut 56.25; CITY OF NELIGH ut 10.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 109.93; COLONIAL LIFE/ACCIDENT INS ins 108.16; CORNER SVC/TIRE ex 20.00; CREDIT BUREAU SVCS garn 370.93; CREDIT MNGMT SVCS garn 382.93; CUBBYS ex 961.22; DINKEL IMPLEMENT ex 193.05; DUSTYS ex 167.18; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 91.86; ERPPD ut 438.41; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 38,598.08; FARMER’S PRIDE ex 16,704.93; FED W/H tax 7,328.90; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 470.83; FLENNIKEN PLUMBING/HEATING ex 70.00; FOX TRENCHING SVC ex 150.00; FRONTIER COMM ut 252.91; FUNK CONSTRUCTION ex 900.00; HILLTOP AUTO SALES ex 800.00; CREDIT MNGMT SVCS garn 375.64; HOMETOWN STATION ex 83.21; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO ex 228.16; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 18,920.00; JONNY DODGE ex 84.66; KAYTON INTERNATIONAL ex 118.25; LAZY T TIRE/IMP ex 234.40; LIBERTY NATIONAL ins 260.76; LICHTENBERG TIRE SVC ex 42.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE ins 84.10; MARX REPAIR ex 356.37; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 3,351.21; NICOLAS MAUGHAN ex 300.00; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES ex 210.00; MURPHY TRACTOR/EQUIP ex 2,607.12; N&B GAS CO ex 419.45; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 3,326.13; NPPD ut 261.93; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 545.49; NEWMAN TRAFFIC SIGNS ex 769.19; VSP-NACO VISION ins 316.61; NORFOLK TRANSMISSION ex 4,194.00; NCPPD ut 218.03; NNTC ut 76.49; NORTHERN MATERIALS ex 92,490.75; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 1,434.40; RAZOR TRACKING ex 925.00; ROSE EQUIPMENT ex 400.20; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 144.23; WEX BANK ex 765.37; SOC SEC 15,451.64; NEBR DEPT OF REV ex 2,297.00; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.35; VERIZON WIRELESS ut 186.69; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 53.50; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 41.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 104.94; WASHINGTON NATIONAL INS CO ins 277.90;

COUNTY VISITOR PROMOTION FUND: ELGIN VFW AUXILIARY POST #5816 ex 201.50;

REGISTER OF DEEDS: MIPS ex 334.80;

VETERANS AID: ANTELOPE CO VETERANS SVC OFFICE ex 760.00;

STOP PROGRAM: NEBR STATE PATROL ex 5,000.00;

LAW ENFORCEMENT: APPLIED CONN TECH ex 1,455.00; CASH-WA DIST ex 2,731.53; CULLIGAN ex 74.25; DEAN’S MARKET ex 88.00; DOLLAR GENERAL ex 63.50; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS ex 1,223.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 362.64; MERIT MECHANICAL ex 1,509.00; MIDWEST SPECIAL SVCS ex 228.00; O’NEILL PEST CONTROL ex 90.00; OLD MILL SALES/REPAIR ex 211.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 168.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 729.30; ULINE SHIPPING SUPPLY SPECIALISTS ex 1,974.41;

COMMISSSARY: CASH-WA DIST ex 152.01; DOLLAR GENERAL ex 119.25; KEEFE SUPPLY CO ex 115.20; RAYMOND PAYNE ex 22.89; PINNACLE BANK ex 1,254.65; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 80.96; URBANEC’S FURNITURE ex 98.70.

Re-organization of Board Officers.

Set 2022 holidays and committee members.

2022 Appointments of Veterans Service Officer, Weed Superintendent, Zoning Administrator, County Surveyor and Highway Superintendent.

Correspondence was reviewed. Decembers CDC Monthly Report; Treasurer Fund Balance and Revenue Report; Sheriff Fee Report were reviewed. Pledge collateral reviewed.

Insurance and Benefit discussion – no action.

Zoning Administrators Report. Approved two (2) administrative plats.

Increased impound lot fees to $15.00/day.

Accepted resignation of Weed Board member. Authorized Clerk to advertise position.

Approved paying all holiday hours at 7.5 hours/day.

Approved sponsorship of Best NE Nebraska of Backroads Tour.

Approved 2022 Bank Depositories.

Approved promotional grant. Approved ACT IT contract for 2022.

Approved appointment of 2 Extension Board Members.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved one (1) underground permit.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 19, 2022

ZNEZ