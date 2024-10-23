Prescription drug take back day

Expired or unused prescription medications pose a public safety risk.

On Saturday, October 26, participate in National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay to safeguard lives and protect the environment!

Here in Antelope County, the collection site will be the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department in Neligh. Prescription medications will be taken back between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For persons living outside of Antelope County, visit www.DEATakeBack.com to discover collection site locations near you.