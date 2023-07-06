Policy hearings on school board agenda Tuesday

Four public hearings will be held when the District #18 Board of Education convenes in regular session next week.

The school board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, July 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the distance learning room at the high school. The meeting is open to the public.

Shortly after the start of the meeting, the board will begin public hearings on the following policies:

• Student Fees Policy 504.19

• Bullying Prevention Policy 504.20

• Parent Involvement Policy 1005.03

• Wellness Policy 508.13

Following these hearings, held annually and seldom lasting more than 10 minutes apiece, the board is expected to take action approving the policies.

Other items on the ‘action’ agenda are:

• Approve the first reading of Policy 502.02 Nonresident Students/Option Enrollment; Policy 502.02 R1 Standards for Acceptance or Rejection of Option Students; and 502.02 Option Enrollment Resolution

• Approve the first reading of Policy 504.11 Weapons; Policy 506.02 Student Organizations; Policy 508.19 Behavioral Points of Contact; Policy 605.07 Part-Time Enrollment; and Policy 801.01 Foster Care Transportation Plan

• Approve purchase of Hudl Camera

• Approve pole vault project and cement bid

• Approve three-year contract for auditor

Items slated for ‘discussion only’ are:

• 2023/24 board goals