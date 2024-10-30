Wolfpack sweep St. Mary’s in semifinals

SANTEE — In recent years, come conference tournament time, St. Mary’s has had an edge over Elgin Public-Pope John.

In long matches where, seemingly, the outcome was decided by a handful of points, St. Mary’s walked away with victory.

Fast forward to Tuesday night and the semi-finals of the NVC Tournament, the two foes matched up again. This time, the outcome would be decided early. EPPJ won the first set and went on to sweep the Cardinals 25-23, 25-15 and 25-10.

Twice this season the two schools have played one another and EPPJ has won five of the six sets.

After a tight first set, the remainder of the match was dominated by the Wolfpack. EPPJ finished with 38 kills on 99 swings. Senior Chloe Henn had 16 kills in 27 swings while Sara Bode registered 10 kills on 26 swings.