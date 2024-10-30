EPS, PJCC seniors nominated for Believers & Achievers

LINCOLN – Currency and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are proud to announce the 2024-25 Believers & Achievers. Believers & Achievers is a statewide program designed to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.

Beginning in November and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors from across the state will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 statewide winners, eight will receive $500 scholarships from Currency to use for the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held in April of 2025.

…See more at this week’s Elgin Review