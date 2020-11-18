PJCC wins NVC East One-Act

The NVC East One-Act Play Competition was held Tuesday at St. Boniface Gymnasium.

It turned out to be a great day for Pope John Central Catholic as they won first place with their performance of “The Perfect Ending”, directed by Jessie Reestman and Alan Reicks.

The first place finish was followed by Neligh-Oakdale, Elgin High School, Summerland and Elkhorn Valley.

Named best actress for her performance as “Mother” was PJCC senior Allyson Selting.

Elgin High School’s William Heilhecker won for best supporting actor.

Among those recognized for outstanding performances locally were:

PJCC — Matthew Dilly, Linus Borer, Carter Beckman, Samuel Hemenway and Cale Kinney (actors); and Allyson Selting, Trista Hemenway, Skylar Reestman, Kaylee Ramold and Natalie Reicks (actresses).

EHS — Austin Good, William Heilhecker, Jack Wemhoff, River Romej and Jordan Lindgren (actors).