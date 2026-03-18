PJCC takes second at district speech

The Pope John speech team finished second in the team competition Monday at D2-1 District meet at Raymond Central High School.

In doing so, seven PJCC students qualified for the state speech meet to be held next Saturday, March 28, at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

State qualifiers were:

• Aiden Klein, first place in Entertainment Speaking

• Aiden Klein, Brooke Kinney, Camry Kittelson, Matthew Kerkman and Tessa Barlow, second place OID

• Jovie Borer, second place in Persuasive

• Lillian Moser, second place in Poetry

• Aiden Klein and Brooke Kinney, third place in Duet

PJCC also had a number of entries earn medals. Reese Stuhr placed fourth in Serious; Christian Preister and Matthew Kerkman placed fifth in Duet; Jovie Borer finished fifth in POI; Raaf Klein placed fifth in Serious; Kinley Drueke placed sixth in Humorous; and Tessa Barlow placed sixth in Entertainment.

Congratulations and good luck at State!