PJCC speech team at Riverside competition

The Pope John Speech Team brought home a slew of medals last week, competing at the Riverside Speech Meet.

Olivia Klein and Juliana McNally earned a second place medal in Honors Finals Duet.

Jack Barlow captured the third place medal in Champs Finals Humorous Prose.

Reese Stuhr placed sixth in Honors Finals Serious Prose.

Pope John’s OID team consisting of Barlow, Aiden Klein, Ashlynne Charf, Elise Ruterbories and Brooklyn Meis took fifth in the championship round.

Public speech night is March 20 at 6 p.m. at PJCC.