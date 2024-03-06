PJCC speech team at Riverside competition

Lynell Morgan
Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School Speech Team OID team members, l-r: Aiden Klein, Ashlynne Charf, Brooklyn Meis, Elise Ruterbories and Jack Barlow. Photos submitted
Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School Speech Team OID team members, l-r: Aiden Klein, Ashlynne Charf, Brooklyn Meis, Elise Ruterbories and Jack Barlow. Photos submitted

The Pope John Speech Team brought home a slew of medals last week, competing at the Riverside Speech Meet.

Olivia Klein and Juliana McNally earned a second place medal in Honors Finals Duet.

Jack Barlow captured the third place medal in Champs Finals Humorous Prose.

Reese Stuhr placed sixth in Honors Finals Serious Prose.

Pope John’s OID team consisting of Barlow, Aiden Klein, Ashlynne Charf, Elise Ruterbories and Brooklyn Meis took fifth in the championship round.

Public speech night is March 20 at 6 p.m. at PJCC.

Juliana McNally and Olivia Klein
Reese Stuhr
Jack Barlow