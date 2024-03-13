PJCC qualifies 11 for State Speech

The Pope John Speech Team had a very successful day at the D2-2 Distict Tournament in Scribner-Snyder on Monday.

The team placed third overall, qualifying 11 students in six events for the state tournament on March 22.

Earning District medals were: Jazmine McNally, 6th in Informative Speaking; Aubrie Parks, 6th in Persuasive Speaking; Tessa Barlow, 5th in Program of Oral Interpretation; Aiden Klein, 5th in Poetry; and Samantha Stuhr, 4th in Persuasive Speaking.

Earning District medals and qualifying for State include Olivia Klein and Juliana McNally, 3rd in Duet Acting; Olivia Klein, Juliana McNally, Kaitey Schumacher, Tessa Barlow, and Jovie Borer, 3rd in Oral Interpretation of Drama; Reese Stuhr, 2nd in Serious Prose; Jack Barlow, Ashlynne Charf, Brooklyn Meis, Ellie Ruterbories, and Aiden Klein, 2nd in Oral Interpretation of Drama; Reese Stuhr, 1st in Entertainment Speaking; and Jack Barlow, 1st in Humorous Prose.

The team will be hosting a community performance in the Pope John High School library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20.