PJCC Artist Sharing Show to be this Friday

Annually, during Pope John Schools’ observance of Catholic Schools Week, an artist-in-residence event is held. Such will be the case again this year as Renee Jizba is working with students.

A juggler for over 30 years, Renee Jizba has performed across the Midwest and taught juggling to students of all ages. With basic juggling skills, students can improve eye/hand coordination, reading skills, visualization, teamwork skills, and build their self-esteem all while working both sides of their brain and having fun! She is working with third through 12th grade students this week at Pope John.

The public will have the opportunity to attend a sharing show this Friday, January 31, starting at 11:20 a.m. at St. Boniface Auditorium.

This artist residency was made possible due to a grant from the Nebraska Arts Council, who is supported by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Nebraska Legislature, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Other activities of note on Friday include ‘Parent’s Day.’ An All School Mass will be held at 8:15 a.m. followed by ‘Pastries with Parents’ and classroom visits. School will dismiss at noon.

Other theme days during the week were/are:

Monday — Celebrating Our Community

Tuesday — Celebrating Students

Wednesday — Celebrating the Nation

Thursday — Celebrating Vocations