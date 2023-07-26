PJCC Alumni Softball Tournament held By Lynell Morgan - July 26, 2023 The 2002/2004/2005 team claimed the championship in the Pope John Alumni Softball Tournament held Saturday at Petersburg. Team members were (front row, l-r): Julie Krause, Audra Borer, Christi Blunt and Tom Krause. Back row: John Dvorak, Derek Scholl, Ryan Lodge, Keith Borer, Brian Selting, John Pelster and Benjamin Kuhlman. Photo submitted Finishing second was the 2000/2016 team consisting of (front row, l-r): Nicole Beckman, Moriah Brookshier, Ace Pelster, Adam Veik, Matt Pelster and Jenna Sneed. Back row: Tyson Zegers, Trey Baum, Seth Schumacher, Scott Moser and Luke Sneed. Photo submitted Taking third was the team of 2010/2014. Team members were (front row, l-r): Tyler Schrage, Jenna Beckman, Kasi Stoltz and Wes Stepherson. Back row: Jake Eischeid, Leiauna Pelster, Alex Pelster, Justin Reestman, Monica Reestman, Bryan Bode, Brett Kinney and Blake Schrage. Photo submitted