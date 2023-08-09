Percy W. Payne, 91, of Elgin, NE, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 and VFW Post #5816 of Elgin, NE, and the Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Percy William Payne, son of Raymond A and Thelma D. (Cratty) Payne, was born on December 18, 1931, at Elgin, NE. Percy attended Elgin Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1949. Following graduation, Percy joined the Navy and served during the Korean conflict from 1949-1953, when he was honorably discharged. He returned to Elgin where he worked for Bergstrom Oil for a number of years.

On April 20, 1954, Percy was united in marriage to Cecelia Rose Thiele at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, rural Clearwater.

After the passing of his father, they moved to the Payne family farm where he was born and raised. It was there that he began farming and the couple raised their five children: Susan, Pat, Peg, Connie, and Ray. Percy continued farming until retirement around 2000.

He was a member of St. Boniface Church, served on the CVA Board of Directors, and was a 70-year member of the American Legion. He loved golfing, playing cards, traveling and especially spending time at family events.

Percy is survived by four children: Sue (Jim) Mailhot of Bellevue, NE; Pat Borer (friend Tim Anderson) of Neligh, NE; Connie (Alan) Laginess of Deerfield, MI; Ray (Peggy) Payne of Elgin, NE; son-in-law: Jeff “Hopper” (Joni) Merten of Albion, NE; 10 grandchildren: Erin (Brian) Whitesel, Ryan (Corrine) Borer, Curtis (Sara) Borer, Melanie Borer (Tim Stewart), Doug (Lori) Borer, Chris (Brooke) Borer, Shelby (Zach) Bastien, Andy Laginess, Kix Payne (Cari Chavez), Nickol Payne; 18 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Cecelia in 1997; daughter Peg Merten in 2014; sister Donna Payne; friend Ursilla Stoltz; parents Ray and Thelma Payne; and in-laws Carl and Rose Thiele.