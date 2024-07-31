Pee Wees place fifth in season-ending tourney

The Elgin Pee Wees wrapped up the 2024 baseball season finishing fifth out of 15 teams at the Quad County League Tournament.

They ended the regular season with a 9-4 record. Then, in tournament play, they won three games and dropped two to finish the season with an overall record of 12-6.

According to Coach Steve Busteed, season highlights included regular season wins over eventual league tournament champion (Laurel) and runner-up (Neligh 1).

Garrett Busteed and Sawyer Veik were chosen to represent the team in the league’s all-star game which was scheduled to be played on Friday, July 19. They were members of the West team.

The East team prevailed in a seven-inning slugfest, winning 27 to 25.

Due to the game being rescheduled because of rain and a conflict in schedule, Harmon Borer was chosen to replace Veik for the new day of July 23.

The team consisted of players Harmon Borer, Cael Bottorf, Garrett Busteed, Brayden Clark, Jory Drueke, Braxtyn Eisenhauer, James Lodge, Sheamus McClain, Jacob Niewohner, Liam Pelster, Carter Selting, Cecil Shavlik and Sawyer Veik.

Coaches included Steve Busteed, Baylee Busteed, Adam Veik and Steve Bottorf.