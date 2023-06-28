Park Center Community Church to celebrate Independence Day tonight

It’s a celebration that’s been going on for as long as anyone can remember. And, it happening again tonight!

The Park Center Annual 4th of July Celebration will be held Wednesday, June 28 (tonight) at Park Center Community Church west of Elgin.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event which will begin with a potluck meal at 7 p.m.

Immediately afterwards, there will be games and fun for all ages on the playground adjacent to the church.

Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on as, shortly after dusk, there will be fireworks, weather permitting.

The church is located 10 miles west, one-half mile south of Elgin.