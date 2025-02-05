Pancake feed to raise funds for Henn Family

The Elgin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will hold an event to help one of their own next week.

A pancake breakfast will be held at the KC Hall on Sunday, February 16. Members will be serving pancakes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted in the form of cash, checks or Venmo.

The event is being held to raise money for the Justin and Savannah Henn family. Their children, Lainey and Nora, are in need of financial support for medical expenses due to prolonged NICU stays.

For more information, contact any EVFD or rescue squad member.