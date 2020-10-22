Osmond outlasts Wolfpack 30 to 26

ELGIN — So close and yet so far away.

Elgin Public-Pope John wrapped up the regular season Thursday night, losing a hard-fought game to Osmond by the score of 30 to 26.

The game had everything one might expect from two teams heading to the state playoffs: lead changes and great individual plays.

The game’s final outcome wasn’t decided until late in the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack, deep in their own territory, made some luck of their own as sophomore quarterback Paiton Hoefer found Blake Henn for a 58-yard gain.

With the endzone just 10 yards away, EPPJ couldn’t get the ball across the goalline as Osmond’s defense stiffened. The Tigers ended the scoring threat when Ryan Schmit intercepted a Jack Wemhoff pass intended for Henn in the endzone.

The game’s dramatic final moments were in stark contrast to the beginning of the game when the Wolfpack appeared ready to dominate the Tigers. To catch the full details of the game turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.