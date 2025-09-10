Ordinance No. 677, Approved by the Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
September 3, 2025
The Elgin City Council met for special hearing to set the final tax request on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, immediately following the conclusion of the budget hearing, pursuant to published notice.
Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, and Leigh Kluthe. Jeremy Young was absent.
A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.
The following agenda item was discussed:
• Setting the final property tax request for 2025-2026
Special hearing adjourned at 7:29 p.m.
MIKE SCHMITT
Mayor
KRISTIN L. CHILDERS
City Clerk
PUBLISH: September 10, 2025
ZNEZ