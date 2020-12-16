Ordinance No. 659- City of Elgin

ORDINANCE NO. 659

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, TO PROVIDE FOR ESTABLISHING AND IMPOSING RATES FOR THE USE OF SEWER SERVICE PROVIDED BY THE CITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. Sewer Rates. Each sewer consumer shall be liable for sewer provided to said consumer’s premises at the following rates:

A. A base rate of $46.00 per quarter per meter.

B. Additional charges at the rate of $1.40 per 1,000 gallons of water used per quarter as shown on the meter, in addition to the base rate set forth in paragraph A.

C. The sewer use fee determined pursuant to paragraphs A and B for the first quarter of the calendar year shall be used to charge the consumers of the municipal sewer department for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters of the calendar year.

D. All unmetered residential dwellings and trailer houses not have a working meter shall be charged sewer use rates as set forth in paragraphs A and B based upon 24,000 gallons of water used per quarter.

SECTION 2. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3. This ordinance shall go into force and effect from and after its passage, approval and publication as required by law on January 1, 2021.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 7th day of December, 2020

BY Mike Schmitt

Mayor

ATTEST:

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: December 16, 2020

ZNEZ