Ordinance #669-City of Elgin

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, ESTABLISHING AND REGULATING THE HOURS OF SALE FOR ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. Section § 5-112 of the Elgin Municipal Code is hereby amended to read and provide as follows:

SECTION 5-112: HOURS OF SALE

A. It shall be unlawful for any person holding a retail liquor license to sell any alcoholic beverages within the City except during the hours provided herein:

Class A

(Beer Only, on premises only)

Monday through Sunday: 6:00 A.M. to 1:00 A.M. of the following day.

Class B

(Beer Only, off premises only)

Monday through Sunday: 6:00 A.M. to 1:00 A.M. of the following day

Class C

(All alcoholic liquors including beer and wine, on or off premises)

Monday through Sunday: 6:00 A.M. to 1:00 A.M. of the following day

Class D

(All alcoholic liquors including beer and wine, off premises only)

Monday through Sunday: 6:00 A.M. to 1:00 A.M. of the following day

B. No person or persons shall consume alcoholic beverages on licensed premises for a period of time longer than fifteen (15) minutes after the time fixed herein for stopping the sale of alcoholic beverages on the said premises. For the purposes of this section, “on sale” shall be defined as alcoholic beverages sold by the drink for consumption on the premises of the licensed establishment; “off sale” shall be defined as alcoholic beverages sold at retail in the original container for consumption off the premises of the licensed establishment.

C. Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit licensed premises from being open for other business on days and hours during which the sale or dispensing of alcoholic beverages is prohibited by this section.

Section 2. Any other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 3rd day of October, 2022.

By Mike Schmitt

Mayor

ATTEST:

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: October 12, 2022

ZNEZ