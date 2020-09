Ordinance #658 – City of Elgin

ORDINANCE #658

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NE TO SET

WAGES FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF ELGIN,

REPEALING THOSE ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT: AND

PRESCRIBING THE TIME WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT: BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND

COUNCILMEN OF THE CITY OF ELGIN THAT:

MAYOR $150.00 PER MONTH

CITY COUNCIL $ 75.00 PER MONTH

Mayor and City Council $45.00 Per SPECIAL MEETING

CITY CLERK/TREASURER $17.00 PER HOUR

STREET & UTILITIES SUPERINTENDENT $19.91 PER HOUR

ASSISTANT MAINTENANCE $18.27 PER HOUR

MAINTENANCE $15.00 PER HOUR

PART TIME SUMMER EMPLOYEES WAGE OF MINIMUM WAGE

CO-LIBRARIANS $615.00 PER MONTH EACH

POOL MANAGERS BASE WAGE OF MINIMUM WAGE

LIFEGUARD BASE WAGE OF MINIMUM WAGE

SECTION 2. THAT ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH ARE HEREBY REPEALED.

SECTION 3. THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND TAKE EFFECT UPON THE FIRST DAY OF THE FISCAL YEAR.

Mayor Mike Schmitt City Clerk Vicki S. Miller

DATED THIS 3rd day of September, 2020.

PUBLISH: September 16, 2020

