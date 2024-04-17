NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LOIS D. SCHUTT, Deceased

Estate No. PR 24-4

Notice is hereby given that on March 27, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Estate of said Decedent and that Randy A. Schutt of 83630 535 Avenue, Tilden, Nebraska 68781, and Linda E. Renner of 83934 535 Avenue, Tilden, Nebraska 68781, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representatives of the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 3, 2024 or are forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Registrar

Prepared and submitted by:

Justin Hochstein # 25404

Hochstein Strategic Legal Planning, LLC 440 Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 147 Post Office Box 24842

Omaha, NE 68124

Tel: ( 402) 682-8975

Attorney for Personal Representatives

PUBLISH: April 3, 10 & 17, 2024

ZNEZ