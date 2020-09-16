Notice to Bidders – Elgin City Council

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Elgin will be accepting sealed bids for a Library Addition. Plans and specifications can be attained at the Elgin City Office, 104 Pine Street, Elgin, Nebraska. Bids will be accepted until October 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Elgin City Offices. At that time the bidding will be closed and no other bids will be accepted. The City of Elgin has the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: September 9, 16 & 23, 2020

ZNEZ