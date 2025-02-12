Notice to Bidders, City of Elgin

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Elgin will be accepting bids for a 2009 8ft. Henderson 7xMILD salt spreader with a Briggs and Stratton 8HP engine. The item is believed to be operable and shall be sold in “as is” condition. Interested persons shall submit sealed bids, to the Office of the City Clerk, P.O. Box 240, 104 Pine Street, Elgin, NE 68636, so they are received in the Clerk’s office no later than 3:00 p.m. on February 28, 2025. Bids shall be opened, and the property considered for sale at the regular meeting of the City Council on March 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The City will consider all reasonable bids, but reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: February 12, 19 & 26, 2025

ZNEZ