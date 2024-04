Notice to Bidders: Antelope County Board of Commissioners

SECTION 00 10 00

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed Proposals for the construction of “2024 Microsurfacing for Antelope County, Nebraska,” JEO Project No. 241222.00, QuestCDN No. 9074711, will be received by the county clerk at 501 Main Street, Rm. 6, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026, until 10:00 AM on the 7th day of May 2024, and thereafter will be read aloud.

The work is generally described as follows: Crack Sealing and Microsurfacing.

Opinion of Probable Cost $1,450,000.00

Proposals will be taken for said construction work listed above by unit prices, as an aggregate bid for the entire project.

All Proposals for said construction work must be made on blanks furnished by the Engineer and must be accompanied by Bid Security of not less than 5% of the amount bid. Bid Security to be made payable to the Treasurer of Antelope County, Nebraska as liquidated damages in case the bid is accepted and the bidder neglects or refuses, to enter into contract and furnish bond in accordance herewith.

Copies of the contract documents are on file with Antelope County, Nebraska for examination by bidders. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at JEO’s website at jeo.com for $30.00. An optional paper set of project documents is available for a non-refundable price of $100.00 per set. Please contact Sandy Walker at 402.371.6416 / swalker@jeo.com to coordinate your request and send your check to: 404 S 25th Street, Ste. B, Norfolk, NE 68701. In order to bid the project, the contract documents must be issued directly by JEO Consulting Group, Inc. or QuestCDN to the bidder.

The Owner reserves the right to waive informalities and irregularities and to make awards on bids which furnish the materials and construction that will, in their opinion serve the best interests of the Owner, and also reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.

antelope county, nebraska

CHARLIE HENERY, Board Chairperson

ATTEST: LISA PAYNE, Clerk

PUBLISH: April 17, 24 & May 1, 2024

ZNEZ