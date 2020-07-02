Notice to Bidders – Antelope County

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed Proposals for the construction of “Orchard Northeast for Antelope County, Nebraska,’’ JEO Project No. 200450.00, QuestCDN No. 7155033, will be received by the County Clerk at 501 Main Street, Rm. 6, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026, until 9:30 AM on the 7th day of July 2020, and thereafter will be read aloud.

The work is generally described as follows: Bridge repair and backfill.

Opinion of Probable Cost $100,000.00

Proposals will be taken for said construction work listed above by unit prices, as an aggregate bid for the entire project.

All Proposals for said construction work must be made on blanks furnished by the Engineer and must be accompanied by Bid Security of not less than 5% of the amount bid. Bid Security to be made payable to the Treasurer of Antelope County as liquidated damages in case the bid is accepted and the bidder neglects or refuses, to enter into contract and furnish bond in accordance herewith.

Copies of the contract documents are on file with Antelope County for examination by bidders. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at JEO’s website at jeo.com for $20.00. An optional paper set of project documents is available for a non-refundable price of $75.00 per set. Please send your check payable to JEO Consulting Group, Inc. at 803 W Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701. If you have any questions, contact us at 402.371.6416. In order to bid the project, the contract documents must be issued directly by JEO Consulting Group, Inc. or QuestCDN to the bidder.

The Owner reserves the right to waive informalities and irregularities and to make awards on bids which furnish the materials and construction that will, in their opinion serve the best interests of the Owner, and also reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.

ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Charles Henery, Board Chairperson

ATTEST: Lisa Payne

County Clerk

PUBLISH: June 17, 24 & July 1, 2020

ZNEZ