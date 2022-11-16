Notice to Name Change – Elliana Maria Allen

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number C1 22-52

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Elliana Marie Allen

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, 2022, a petition was filed in the District Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child’s or children’s name(s) from Elliana Marie Allen to Elliana Marie Uhrenholdt

A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Judge Johnson, in courtroom no. 1 District Court, 501 M St., Neligh, NE 68756, on the 21 day of December, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child(ren)’s name(s) will be changed from that of Elliana Marie Allen to Elliana Marie Uhrenholdt.

Rachel Uhrenholdt

Date: November 14, 2022

Rachel Uhrenholdt

205 N. 5th St.

Elgin, NE 68636

(402) 843-6105

rachel@midplns.com

PUBLISH: November 16 and 23, 2022

