Notice of Public Hearing, The Elgin City Council

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 117 S. Second Street, which meeting will be open to the public.

Purpose of the meeting is to hear public opinion on removal, retainage, or requirement of sidewalks within Elgin city limits.

An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at the City Hall, but the agenda may be modified at such a meeting.

Kristin L Childers, City Clerk

PUBLISH: October 16, 2024

ZNEZ