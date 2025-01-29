Notice of Public Hearing, The Elgin City Council

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing of the Mayor and City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Elgin City Hall, which meeting will be open to the public.

Purpose of the meeting is to hear public opinion on the purchase of 15 acres of real estate for the tree dump located at the current tree dump site.

An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at the City Hall, but the agenda may be modified at such a meeting.

Kristin L Childers, City Clerk

PUBLISH: January 29, 2025

ZNEZ