Proceedings of the April 1 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 1st, 2025

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved March 11th, 2025, BOC meeting minutes & March 4th, 2025, BOE meeting minutes. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed. Quarterly jail inspection.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved two (2) administrative plats.

Opened and accepted bids for gravel, armor coat, asphalt oil, hot mix, and micro-surfacing 6.5 miles.

Opened and tabled acceptance bid for painting museum church.

Heard from Nebraska Bead Grant – Next Link – approved support letter.

Heard from a representative from Colonial Life, denied life insurance policy.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 10 oversize permits, approved two (2) access permits and four (4) underground permits. Tabled one (1) underground permit and two (2) oversize permits.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 9, 2025

