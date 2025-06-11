Notice of Public Hearing, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING-ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025, in the County Board of Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex at 9:30 AM.

The public hearing will be regarding Conditional Use Permit 2401-Verizon Wireless, for a telecommunications tower on a tract in the N2 of 1-28-6W.

The agenda is kept continuously current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office.

/s/ Lisa Payne

Antelope County

PUBLISH: June 11, 2025

ZNEZ