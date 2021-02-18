Notice of Public Hearing-Antelope County

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING-ROAD CLOSING

WHEREAS, the Antelope County Board of Commissioners has been asked to reconsider the vacation or abandonment of 841 Road between 510th and 511th Avenue That was petitioned for closure previously and the Board chose to leave the road open. The road is located between Sections 30 and 31, in Township 24 North, Range 8 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Antelope County Nebraska.

WHEREAS, a written report of the use of the road has been completed by the Highway Superintendent and is filed with the County Clerk

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 10:00 A.M. the 2nd day of March, 2021 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon said road. The County Clerk is hereby directed to send copies of this resolution by registered or certified mail to the abutting and adjacent landowners and Wheeler County.

Adopted this 2nd day of February 2021, at Neligh, Nebraska.

PUBLISH: February 17, 2021

ZNEZ

Please publish February 17th, 2021