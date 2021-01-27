Notice of Organization-Optimus Consulting, L.L.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that Optimus Consulting, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The address of the designated office is 505 S. Myrtle, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. The name and address of the Company’s registered agent for service of process is Martin V. Klein, 101 W. 4th Street, P.O. Box 166, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

The general nature of the business to be transacted is to engage in any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

This Company commenced upon filing the Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State on January 7, 2021 and its existence shall be perpetual. The affairs of the Company are to be managed by one or more managers.

Martin V. Klein

Doerr & Klein, P.C. 101 W. 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166 (402)887-4190

PUBLISH: January 13, 20 & 27, 2021

ZNEZ