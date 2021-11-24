Notice of Organization-Old Mill Sales and Repairs L.L.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

The name of the limited liability company: Old Mill Sales & Repairs, L.L.C. The address of the designated office is: 52674 844 Road, Oakdale, Nebraska 68761. The name and mailing address of the initial agent for service of process of the company is Martin V. Klein, 101 W. 4th Street, P.O. Box 166, Neligh, NE 68756. It is organized to transact any lawful acts concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

This company commenced upon filing the Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State on October 18, 2021 and its existence shall be perpetual. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted by the members under an operation agreement duly approved by its members.

OLD MILL SALES & REPAIRS, L.L.C.

Martin V. Klein

Doerr & Klein, P.C.

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

PUBLISH: November 24, December 1 & 8, 2021

ZNEZ